NISSWA — Lakes Area Artists, a group of professional central Minnesota area artists, will hold their annual exhibit and sale at Journey Church July 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

This group has been exhibiting for over 23 years in the area, with an evolving and changing configuration of specialized artists.

This year the participating artists include Steven Weagel, Kerry Kupferschmidt, Bill Grange, Patricia Lintner, Mark Swenson, Tom Kulju and David Barthel.

A diverse range of media will be represented including oils, watercolors, acrylics, hand-blown glass, sculpture, photography, pottery, leather work and more. Samples of the art are at www.Nisswa.com  

Art offered varies from large custom paintings and sculpture to small prints and cards. Admission is free.

