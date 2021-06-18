NISSWA — Lakes Area Artists, a group of professional central Minnesota area artists, will hold their annual exhibit and sale at Journey Church July 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
This group has been exhibiting for over 23 years in the area, with an evolving and changing configuration of specialized artists.
This year the participating artists include Steven Weagel, Kerry Kupferschmidt, Bill Grange, Patricia Lintner, Mark Swenson, Tom Kulju and David Barthel.
A diverse range of media will be represented including oils, watercolors, acrylics, hand-blown glass, sculpture, photography, pottery, leather work and more. Samples of the art are at www.Nisswa.com
Art offered varies from large custom paintings and sculpture to small prints and cards. Admission is free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.