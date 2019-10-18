Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity and the Rural Renewable Energy Alliance (RREAL) once again have teamed up to make solar energy and homeownership more affordable for a Habitat homeowner.
Solar for Humanity is a partnership between Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity and RREAL that dates back to the early 2000s. Affordable housing and housing insecurity affects nearly half of adults at some point in their lives due to unpredictable rent prices, relocation, and lack of access to affordable housing.
Habitat for Humanity helps address housing insecurity by building affordable homes. Even after a home is built, the costs of homeownership continue, which include the ongoing and increasing cost of energy. Solar energy is one way to help address the ongoing costs of energy.
RREAL installed a 4kW system for Dennis Peterson, a soon to be Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity homeowner in Deerwood. This system will cover approximately half of Peterson’s yearly electricity use and save him around $600 annually.
“When Erica approached me and asked if I wanted solar panels on my roof, my jaw dropped to the floor. Habitat has allowed me to own a home and now RREAL will help me save money.” said Peterson. “I’m speechless. I never thought that I would have the opportunity to have solar panels.”
“We are delighted to continue this partnership with Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity and local families. We look forward to continuing these projects in the future to make homeownership even more affordable,” said Erica Bjelland, Program Development Specialist at RREAL.
This project was made possible by Prairie Bay’s Happy Hour for A Cause, Minnesota Power, and an anonymous donation.
