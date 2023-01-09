Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity is in need of volunteers to help complete two current build projects, as well as in the bustling ReStore.
If you want a rewarding volunteer experience, many of our volunteer say that they receive more by volunteering than they feel they give … and that there is so much to learn!
The areas that need help right now:
Construction
Get hands-on experience on with Habitat! You’re never alone building with us; a professional staff member is always on site to teach new skills or put your expertise to best use.
Construction volunteers perform a variety of skilled and unskilled tasks including framing, vinyl siding, sheet rocking, painting, flooring and installing trim. Work alongside each partner family for each home, so you will see and know the lives you are changing firsthand.
Opportunities change day-to-day, occur indoors and outdoors, and are typically four-hour shifts — morning or afternoon. Participating in build projects is an excellent opportunity for church and youth groups, local businesses looking for VTO, individuals in need of volunteer hours, or anyone with a desire to get involved with our community.
Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity is currently building two homes in the Brainerd/Baxter area and has several projects coming in 2023.
ReStore
Is HGTV your favorite channel? The Brainerd ReStore, located at 1110 Wright St., is a retail outlet that deals in recycling new and like-new building and home improvement materials sold at discounted prices.
Brainerd ReStore prevents quality items from crowding the landfill and reuses, repurposes and recycles appliances and furniture, too.
Regular and weekly volunteers are needed to provide support to the ReStore staff, donors and customers. Whether you’re a people-person or you love seeing all the interesting things that come in, you’ll love the ReStore.
If you’re a people person, your key responsibilities will be:
• Greet customers and answer questions
• Answer the phone/light office tasks between customers
• Assist customers in making purchases/cashier
• Help maintain a clean and attractive store
If you love to see all the donations that come in or like to fix things, your key responsibilities will be:
• Receive and organize donations
• Clean, repair, sort and stock donations
• Help donors unload vehicles/trailers
• Fill out donation receipts
Pickups/Salvages
We tear apart, too! Pickup volunteers take trucks and trailers throughout the Brainerd Lakes Area collecting new and gently used home accessories, appliances and building supplies. Pickup volunteers go out daily (on a planned route, scheduled ahead of time) and deliver donations to the warehouse.
Salvage volunteers go to a site and save reusable and quality materials from demolition. All these items stock the ReStore that is open to the public and sells merchandise discounted up to 75 percent off standard retail prices. All net proceeds support the mission to build affordable homes for working families.
Pickup volunteers are needed every weekday and salvage volunteers roughly once per week.
For more information on how you can help, contact:
