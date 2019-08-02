The Lakes Area Music Festival’s 11th season takes the stage in August.
More than 80 classical music performances, education programs and outreach activities will take place in the Brainerd Lakes Area through Aug. 25. A professional roster of 185 musicians from top ensembles and opera companies around the world will be featured.
On Wednesday, the season will feature French works for small ensemble. Milwaukee Symphony’s principal flautist Sonora Slocum will play Claude Debussy’s innovative flute solo Syrinx, followed by tenor Zachary Wilder and pianist Carson Rose Schneider’s performance of Jules Massenet’s melodrama Poèmes d’Avril.
Performances on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon will be led by rising star conductor Gemma New. Alongside Igor Stravinsky’s Danses concertante, the program will include the world-premiere of Vestida de mar, a violin concerto by Venezuelan-American composer Reinaldo Moya, with Francesca Anderegg of the St. Olaf College faculty as soloist. These performances will also feature the ballet premier of Life After Human Life, choreographed and devised by Amsterdam-based dance company House of Makers.
On Aug. 14, “A Journey to Bach” will trace the revolution of baroque music from Italy to Germany leading up to a performance of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 4. Led by baroque violinist Chloe Fedor (praised by the New York Times for her “Lovely, plush, seductive tone”), the program will include selections by Claudio Monteverdi, Heinrich Biber, Dieterich Buxtehude and more.
The Festival’s opera production is destined to again be a highlight of the season. Two performances will take place Aug. 17 and Aug. 18, each preceded by an interview with maestro Jonathan Brandani and stage director JJ Hudson, led by Steve Staruch of Minnesota Public Radio. Jacques Offenbach’s “The Beautiful Helen of Troy” will spotlight the lighter side of French operetta in a hysterical and absurd romp through Ancient Greece. British soprano Anna Dennis will take the title role, with Zachary Wilder as Paris, Adriana Zabala as Orestes, Jason McStoots as Menelaus, John Taylor Ward as Calchas, Gary Moss as Agamemnon, and Jordan Weatherston Pitts as Achilles.
“Beethoven’s Pastorale” will be presented Aug. 21, with a chamber orchestra conducted by Courtney Lewis of the Jacksonville Symphony. Besides Beethoven’s sixth symphony, the ensemble will perform Franz Shrecker’s Chamber Symphony and Maurice Ravel’s Le tombeau de Couperin.
The 2019 Festival will come to a close with a program of “Strauss and Tchaikovsky” performed by a symphony orchestra led by Courtney Lewis. Richard Strauss’ tone poem Don Juan and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 round out the program, with violinist Itamar Zorman, a winner of the prestigious Tchaikovsky Competition, featured in the second violin concerto by Karol Szymanowski.
In addition to these concerts, Festival activities include a musical theater cabaret, open rehearsal series, pre-concert lectures, outdoor public performances and other events. Outreach activities will also bring guest musicians throughout the community to perform in parks, schools, eldercare facilities and the county jail. The annual Prelude Concert Series has been taking place throughout July, featuring the Altius Quartet from Boulder, Colo., the inaugural laureates of the Festival’s Chamber Music Fellowship.
The Lakes Area Music Festival draws more than 14,000 audience members over the three weeks. For more information about the Festival and the 2019 season, visit lakesareamusic.org
