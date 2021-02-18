BRAINERD — The Storyville Project is a recently published book by the Lakes Area Writers Alliance, a not-for-profit organization.
This remarkable anthology of short stories is a collection of creative nonfiction and fiction from our Minnesota-based author/members. Because members come from all walks of life, you will find various genres and styles within.
The Storyville Project: A Collection of Short Stories by Emerging and Established Minnesota Authors is available at Amazon.com and will be coming to a book store near you!
All proceeds from this book’s sales go to The Lakes Area Writers Alliance to support Membership Activities.
Everyone published in this book, and all who worked to see it come to print, have a strong connection to Minnesota. Authors for this first edition of the Storyville Project include:
• Beverly Abear
• Carissa Andrews
• Matt Black
• Diane Carlson
• Kacie Clement
• Jennifer Dege
• Rebecca Flansburg
• Joan Hasskamp
• John Hurd
• Janet Kurtz
• David Liebig
• Lucas Mumm
• Will Paulson
• Robert Peterson
• Joe Prosit
• Barbara Schlichting
• Candace Simar
• Jack William Smith
• Emilee Mae Struss
The Lakes Area Writers Alliance is a nonprofit organization geared toward encouraging and supporting our fellow writers. They are a group of published and unpublished writers at every skill level who write in various genres. For more information about LAWA, visit https://lawamn.org
