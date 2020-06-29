The Lakes Bluegrass Festival is still scheduled to go on as planned Aug. 26-30 at their new festival grounds, The Lakes Music and Events Park, just 1 mile north of Pine River.
The Pine River Area Foundation (PRAF), a non-profit 501©(3) organization, owns and operated the festival. PRAF purchased 24 acres of a former golf course one mile north of Pine River in 2019 to relocate the festival from the Cass County Fairgrounds. Work has been under way since last summer installing electrical pedestals, moving and improving the stage, building a maintenance building, creating a day parking area and many other improvements in order to hold the first festival at the new site in 2020, which will be the 15th annual.
The family-friendly event features the very best in national and regional bluegrass bands over four days, plus workshops, jamming, camping, food and more.
The festival will adhere to all CDC and state mitigation rules in effect at the time. If the rules do allow the event or organizers cannot comply in such a way as to have a quality event, then they may still be forced to cancel at a later date but the intentions are to hold the festival as planned. In the event of a cancellation, all advance tickets sales will be refunded or may be used for 2021.
For complete information and to purchase tickets and camping, see www.lakesbluegrassfestival.com
