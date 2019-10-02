The Lakes and Pines Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association (MDHA) is hosting its 13th annual banquet Oct. 19 at the Leech Lake Event Center (Bluewater Lodge) south of Walker.
The event will feature auctions, raffles, games and Cass County’s best ladies’ raffle. There will be something for everyone including youth, deer hunters, wildlife enthusiasts and other outdoorsmen/women. Charlie’s Up North will cater the dinner.
Two special guests will be attending the event. DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen will give a short speech and visit with attendees, and Jacque Hughes, the new conservation officer in the Leech Lake area, will bring the 30-foot Wall of Shame display and will be available to visit and answer questions.
MDHA is a grassroots 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt conservation organization. The mission is to work for the conservation and betterment of tomorrow’s wildlife and hunters today through education, habitat, and legislation. MDHA is composed of nearly 20,000 members, more than 60 chapters, and countless volunteers throughout Minnesota. Staff and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that future generations get to enjoy Minnesota’s rich hunting and outdoor heritage. MDHA and partners have made $43.3 Million in Minnesota Habitat projects possible.
The Lakes and Pines Chapter, a member of the Walker, Longville and Hackensack chambers, is proud of their accomplishments in the local community. Over the past 13 years the group has provided hundreds of youth with scholarships to the Forkhorn Camps at Deep Portage Conservation Reserve.
They have also made large contributions to the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School Trapshooting Team, Archery In Schools Program, Northstar Sportsmen’s Club, and have made several donations to local organizations such as community food shelves, volunteer fire departments, local school districts, and the Department of Natural Resources, among others.
All the proceeds stay in Minnesota with most spent in Cass County.
Tickets to the banquet are available on a first-come, first-served basis as space is limited. Purchase tickets prior to Oct. 5 and receive one raffle ticket per adult for the Early Bird Raffle (Thompson Center Venture .270 rifle).
All youth 17 and under accompanied by an adult will receive a free drawing ticket for the youth Ddrawing. For information about ordering tickets, contact Kevin Merten at (218) 507-0364 or Ben Langton at (651) 238-4067.
