Lakeside Baptist Church of Backus will be holding three sports clinics for youth from kindergarten through sixth grade this fall.
Sports clinics provide an opportunity for young people to learn or hone basic skills in the designated sport.
All clinics will be held on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Clinics available are soccer Sept. 26, flag football Oct. 10 and basketball Oct. 24. Lunch will be provided and all participants will receive a water bottle and a wrist band. Cost is $10 per person.
Registration is available at lbcbackus.org under the “events” section. For more information, you may call Lakeside at (218) 947-4955. Lakeside Baptist Church is located under the water tower in Backus at 125 Church Lane.
