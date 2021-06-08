The Northwoods Arts Council is thrilled to announce the kick off of the Lakeside Concert Series June 18 from 5-7 p.m. with Wayne and the Boys, playing along the shores of Birch Lake in Hackensack.
This need for live, outdoor music became apparent after the vast and positive responses from attendees at the NAC-sponsored 2020 Labor Day Weekend Concert.
After that, a plan was put into motion to sponsor free outdoor music for everyone throughout the summer of 2021. The lineup of bands will provide much-needed fun, entertainment and joy to Hackensack and surrounding communities.
Attendees are encouraged to grab take-out for “picnicking in the park” as a great way to support local restaurants. Whether you are a “table for one” or a large family gathering, it will be fun to relax in the park and listen to the sounds of joyous music. Don’t forget to bring lawn chairs or blankets; and if you are lucky enough to live on Birch Lake, you can motor over by boat and drop anchor just off the city beach.
For the past 26 years, the Northwoods Arts Council has focused on “Bringing the Arts to Life” and continues to create new ways to do so. All past events sponsored by NAC could not have taken place without the dedicated volunteers who make up the Council and the financial support grants from art-loving organizations, local organizations’ donations, and donations from individuals. The NAC publicly thanks the Five Wings Arts Council, Sourcewell, Hackensack Lions Club, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation for their generosity. These concerts would not be happening without their financial support.
Like all of you, we can’t foresee what 2021 will look like exactly, but here’s hoping for a year of health and wellness for our bodies and souls. See you in the park!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.