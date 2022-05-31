The Northwoods Arts Council announces that Lakeside Concerts will begin June 17, held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hackensack Park Pavilion.
This need for live, outdoor music continues to be a stimulating weekly gathering of community. Everyone in and around Hackensack looks forward to meeting in the park as a fun start to their weekend up north. Come enjoy these 10 free musical events and check out the completion of the road construction project including the installation of the decorative lampposts and the planting of trees for future generations.
We continue to encourage “Picnicking in the Park“ as a great way of supporting our local restaurants, or bring your cooler from home. Rendezvous Brewing will return to serve up your favorite beer. Whether you’d be a “table of one” or a large family gathering, it will be fun to relax in the park and listen to the sounds of music.
Residents on Birch Lake will be able to motor over to the event, drop anchor and enjoy listening from their boat. Let the kids play in the fabulous playground created by the Hackensack Lions or take a swim at the beach. What an idyllic setting for a family night outdoors.
There will be several new bands in the lineup to entertain music lovers of all types. Whether you are a fan of oldies, folk, rock, Cajun or current hits, you will not be disappointed at the variety of groups.
For the past 27 years, the Northwoods Arts Council has focused on “Bringing the Arts to Life” and continues to create new ways of doing so. All past events sponsored by NAC could not have taken place without the dedicated volunteers who make up the council and the financial support grants from art loving organizations, local organization donations and donations from individuals.
We’d like to publicly thank Five Wings Arts Council, Sourcewell, Itasca Mantrap, HLACF and the Hackensack Lions Club for their generosity. These concerts would not be happening without their financial support.
Cheers to a 2022 summer season of joy, health and wellness for our bodies and our souls. See you in the park!
