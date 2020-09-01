The Laporte-Benedict Lions Club will be holding a one-day gift certificate raffle Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Laporte Park Shelter.
The gift certificates, donated by local businesses, range in value from $40 to $350. All proceeds will assist the Laporte-Benedict Lions Club with funding service and community projects for the upcoming year.
Like other non-profit organizations, the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered fundraising efforts for the club. This affects how the Lions can serve the Laporte-Benedict area.
According to Laporte-Benedict Lions Club president Sue Olson, over the past several years the majority of the club’s income was raised during the annual Laporte Independence Days event, which was canceled this year.
“We are so grateful for the generous support of our community and local businesses. Without that support, our club would not have the resources to serve our neighbors, school, community and other partner organizations,” Olson said. “It’s unfortunate that at a time that our community needs us most, we didn’t have the opportunity to run our raffle, silent auction, and Cowabunga raffle to raise the funds to meet those needs.”
Many prize donations were collected prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Lion’s share of the items will be held for the July 2021 Laporte Independence Days raffle and silent auction. However there are several gift certificates that will expire before then and they will be included in Saturday’s fundraiser. Gift certificates of similar values will be grouped together and for a donation of $5, $10 or $20 per chance, people can stop by, take a look, put their names in a bucket and go back to enjoying the day. The winners will be drawn at 5 p.m. and need not be present to win. Winners will be contacted by phone or email.
Gift certificates in the $5 group (valued around $50) are from Frizzell Furniture Gallery, Walker Ford, The Pilot-Independent, Shear Image, Jimmy’s Restaurant and the Outdoorsman Café.
The $10 group (valued around $150) includes hotel packages from the Country Inn of Walker and the Best Western and AmericInn in Bemidji.
The gift certificates in the $20 group range in value from $250 to $350 and include casino packages from Northern Lights and Cedar Lakes casinos, a one-year membership to the Walker Area Community Center, storage rental from Roerick Rental, fish house rental from J&K Marine and a two-day stay at Chase On The Lake.
The Laporte-Benedict Lions Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Lakeport Township Hall in Laporte. For more information on the event or how to join the Lions, contact Lions through Facebook or email laportebenedictlionsclub@gmail.com
