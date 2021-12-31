The communities of Laporte and Benedict hosted a blood drive with Vitalant Dec. 20 at the Lakeport Township Hall that helped collect a total of 28 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 25 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 24 individuals were able to successfully donate at the blood drive. A total of five donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were two people who volunteered for the first time!

Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Jessica Malterud, who coordinated the drive, and the Laporte-Benedict Lions that sponsored the blood drive.

Living through a pandemic can lead to many uncertainties, although one thing we are sure of, is that the need for blood never ceases. Blood is only usable for 42 days, so a constant supply is always needed, no matter the season. Winter has challenges with the threat of weather/travel and planning, but the winter weather is no wonderland for hospital patients who depend on blood to keep them healthy and alive.

Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at www.donors.vitalant.org or by calling (877) 25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn reward points.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments, while the blood draw typically taking less than 10 minutes. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org/health

