The Lakeport First Responders donated four fully-stocked emergency medical supply kits to the Laporte School athletic teams. The kits come with cold and hot packs, bandages, first aid sprays, gauze, gloves, a pen light, scissors, tapes and wraps. Pictured are the football and volleyball teams accepting the kits from First Responders Jacque Brockman, Joe Clyde, Jessica Howg, Lyle Howg and Dwight Powell.
