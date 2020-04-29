The collection and distribution of food by Minnesota food shelves is vital for those in need now more than ever, as the number of families being served has more than doubled.
The FoodShare Fundraising Campaign has been extended through the end of April, so there are still a couple days left to give. Every dollar donated goes directly to food shelves to purchase food for those in need, Food shelves also earn a pro-rated share of state funds, with the share determined by the amount of money the Laporte Food Shelf raises as well as a credit for food donations.
In March, the Laporte Food Shelf received a $1,000 donation from the Bemidji Cooperative Association for the eighth straight year.
Director Peggy Pierzinas stressed the need for more monetary and food donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donations to Laporte’s Food Shelf, located at Trinity Lutheran Church, can be sent to P.O. Box 69, Laporte, MN 56461. The food shelf is open every Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m.
