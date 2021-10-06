All students and staff will be back at Laporte School Thursday when classes resume for both high school and middle school students.
Superintendent Kim Goodwin said earlier this week that reports that the school was completely shut down were not true.
Positive COVID-19 results among teachers affected only middle and high school students, who were sent home for a week of distance learning.
“We had too many teachers out and we don’t have the subs to come in,” said Goodwin. “Everybody will be back in the building Thursday.”
Goodwin said all elementary and pre-K students have been able to do in-person learning over the last week.
