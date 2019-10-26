HEADLINE
Laporte hosts The Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off
The Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off returned to Laporte Sept. 29.
The Laporte-Benedict Lions Club has sponsored the contest for last seven years with Scott and Candy Kampfer donating prize money.
Of the 34 pumpkins that were weighed, Bryce and Leah Zubke had the biggest at 304 pounds, nearly 90 pounds less than Tesra Zubke’s 393.5 pounder last year.
In second place was Scott Kampfer at 175.5 pounds with Candy Kampfer taking third at 170 pounds.
Taking fourth place was Calen Zubke at 127 pounds and Tesra Zubke’s biggest pumpkin topped off at 103 pounds.
The Laporte-Benedict Lions Club also served an appreciation lunch to thank the community for its support during the year. Those helping out were Jerry Japs, Jenny Kolodji, Jessica Maltrud, Jim Marx, Marcel and Dianna Noyes, and Greg and Sue Olson. Several other members donated food and time to the event.
Ths year the Lions have given out 140-plus hot meals.
