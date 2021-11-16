The American Legion Auxiliary team of Laporte honored area veterans Nov. 6 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Laporte. The ladies served a wonderful brunch including biscuits and gravy, ham, pork links, scrambled eggs, diced fruit and homemade sweet rolls. Bob Peterman, a WWII veteran, was a special guest. Many door prizes were awarded, and a quilt made by the auxiliary was awarded to a lucky veteran.

