The Laporte American Legion Post 462 and Auxiliary Unit held a 911 ceremony Saturday morning at the Veteran’s Memorial in downtown Laporte.
Speaker Jim Smith was assisted by patriotic Dalaney Clyde at the bell ringing ceremony for the fallen. Katheran Johnson sang the National Anthem followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. The Lakeport Fire Department, led by Chief Kevin Day, Minnesota State Troopers, former students of Jim Smith, and the “In Country Vietnam Veterans,” also attended the event.
Pastor René Mehlberg of Trinity Lutheran Church opened and closed the ceremony with a prayer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.