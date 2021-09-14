The Laporte American Legion Post 462 and Auxiliary Unit held a 911 ceremony Saturday morning at the Veteran’s Memorial in downtown Laporte.

Speaker Jim Smith was assisted by patriotic Dalaney Clyde at the bell ringing ceremony for the fallen.  Katheran Johnson sang the National Anthem followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. The Lakeport Fire Department, led by Chief Kevin Day, Minnesota State Troopers, former students of Jim Smith, and the “In Country Vietnam Veterans,” also attended the event.

Pastor René Mehlberg of Trinity Lutheran Church opened and closed the ceremony with a prayer.

