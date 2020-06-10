A 61-year-old Laporte man is dead after an ATV crash on a Hubbard County road in Schoolcraft Township Sunday afternoon.
Tim White, a Laporte High School graduate, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said the sheriff’s office received a call of an ATV crash at 3:36 p.m. The caller reported that the victim was in a swampy area with his head under water.
The investigation showed that White was traveling west bound on County Road 44 on a 1998 Honda ATV when he made an abrupt turn and entered the ditch. The ATV rolled several times and White, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the machine.
The incident is being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.
