The Laporte PTO invites everyone to “Springo Bingo” April 22, 5 p.m. at the Laporte Fire Hall.

This is a Class of 2022 Senior Scholarship Fundraiser.

A Sloppy  Joe dinner will be served from 5-6 p.m. (free-will donations suggested, $5 per plate).

Springo Bingo starts at 6 p.m., $1 per game.  A total of 20 games will be played, with prizes awarded for each game.

See you there!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments