The Laporte School Board approved contracts with the current superintendent and principal, and also appointed a new member at the April 11 meeting.
Superintendent Aaron Dombeck was given a three-year contract while Principal Lee Pederson has a new two-year contract.
Kyle Sanders, a Lakeport Fire Department member and a veteran, was appointed to the board, filling a position left vacant with the resignation of Courtney Weber.
The board also discussed capping class sizes for third- through fifth-grade. The administration asked the the board to think about options to talk about at a future meeting.
Superintendent Dombeck reported the need for another van, with Ford no longer making a transit van that meets the district’s needs. He will look into a Nissan option. The other options on the market are substantially more expensive with harder to source parts.
Principal Pederson said an open house is planned with elementary classes open for parents to look at the students’ projects that will be on display.
The middle and high school will use the open house as more of a conference time since the last round of conferences were mostly by phone. Student projects will be on display as well.
In other school business, the board:
Approved the minutes of the March 13 meeting.
Approved the monthly bills net checks of $215,009.01 and ACH $351,909.13 for a total of $566,918.14.
Approved the termination of Melissa Schmidtke’s current contract effective June 30 to make way for her new contract beginning July 1.
Approved Sarah Warrington’s summer contract.
Accepted the resignations of both Ryin Carreras and Taunya Nicholson at the end of the school year.
Approved the termination and nonrenewal of Faith Rynders’ contract.
Approved the Online College in the High School agreement for the 2023-24 school year.
Approved the resolution accepting donations.
Approved the second and final reading of the annual mandatory policies 410, 415, 506, 514, 522 and 806.
Heard Ehler’s presentation on maintenance options over the next couple of years.
Heard a presentation by Jeff Eudiekis on an online gaming team option for the future.
Approved to accept a grant from MDE for Pyramid Model Innovation.
Approved offering of a short-term disability policy at no cost to the school.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.