Two new board members were sworn in and the 2020 property tax levy was certified during the Dec. 9 Laporte School Board meeting.
At the Truth in Taxation discussion, the budget and tax levy was discussed with no public comment given.
Jessica Howg and Stephanie Zubke received the oath of office from Chair John Seegmiller after the Nov. 5 special election.
The levy was certified at $910,999.42 for taxes payable in 2020, which is just over $5,000 more than the 2019 levy.
The 2019-20 budget was approved at $5,541,660 for revenues and $5,350,756 for expenses.
In other school business, the board:
Heard from Brenda Rubash concerning the large class size in second-grade and asked the board to look at student needs and to find a solution to these issues. Teacher Aimee Tabaka said the unions have met and their top concerns are student behavior, adequate staffing issues and leadership.
Approved the World’s Best Workforce summary report and plan that aligns the board’s strategic plan to include school readiness, reading by the end of third-grade, closing the achievement gap and graduation rates.
Rescinded an agreement with Behavioral Health and Wellness Grant through Minnesota Management and Budget and then authorized Superintendent Kim Goodwin as designated representative with authority to enter into agreement with the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
Set a Meet and Confer date with staff for Dec. 11.
Hired a first- and second-grade teacher to float from one class to the other as needed starting after the Christmas break.
Accepted donation of apples for teachers from Laporte Legion Auxiliary members.
Accepted donation of a bag of toys and games for students from Bill and Kathy Karsten.
Heard from Goodwin on the importance of the 2020 Census that was recently discussed at a superintendent forum. The federal government relies on the census in calculating how to distribute funds to each state for the National School Lunch Program, insurance, Title I grants and Low Income Heating Assistance.
More than one million children were not counted nationally in the 2010 Census. The state gets $2,800 for each census completed. When a state is under-counted, it makes a state look economically better off than it is, resulting in less federal aid.
At the superintendent’s forum, school districts were encouraged to have census paperwork available for community members to complete. The census, which begins in March, can be done online, by mail or over the phone. The data is private and stays with the census.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.