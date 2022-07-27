Despite the largest single increase in 15 years in the per-pupil formula by the Minnesota Legislature, many school districts are still struggling financially.

The Laporte School Board was told by Superintendent AJ Dombeck at the July 11 board meeting that the district is currently in the red and may be forced to make cuts over the next few months to get back in the black and to stay on budget.

