Despite the largest single increase in 15 years in the per-pupil formula by the Minnesota Legislature, many school districts are still struggling financially.
The Laporte School Board was told by Superintendent AJ Dombeck at the July 11 board meeting that the district is currently in the red and may be forced to make cuts over the next few months to get back in the black and to stay on budget.
The Minnesota bill signed into law on June 26 increases funding for preschools through high schools by $554.9 million over the next two years. That’s a 2.45 percent increase the first year and 2 percent in the second.
The board also discussed the four teachers that need to be hired before school starts this fall. They include a music teacher and two special education teachers. The board will continue to use social media and other avenues to find a music teacher for 2022-23 school year. They are also looking at even hiring a part-time music teacher or someone for a couple of hours a day.
A teacher’s request to take a second year of leave was denied by the board. Cathleen Stevenson requested another year of leave, but because she did not let the district know by March 1 deadline, the request was denied. Stevenson sent an email to Superintendent AJ Dombeck on June 1 asking for a second year of leave.
Board member John Seegmiller said that if the board allowed this, it not only would go against the teacher’s contract but set a terrible precedent. “It is outside the contract. She is a teacher who has been here for several years.”
The board also discussed bids for propane, unleaded gas, fire extinguishers, milk, bread and snow plowing.
Both Bemidji Co-op and Ferrellgas submitted bids for bulk propane with Ferrellgas get the bid because they are 10 cents lower at $1.63 per gallon for the first 55,000 gallons. Last year the district used about 52,000 gallons.
Bemidji Co-op received the bobtail bid to heat the shop building at $1.89 per gallon. They also submitted the only bid for unleaded gas.
Submitting solo quotes were Moeco Fire and Safety for fire extinguishers, Prairie Farm for milk that went up slightly from the 2021-22 school year, and Pan-O-Gold for bread that went up a fair amount. The district did not receive a bid for snow plowing, but there is still plenty of time to find someone.
In other school business, the board:
Approved the general consent items that include the June 13 meeting minutes, monthly bills totaling $606,220, Mary Jo Schulke as a 0.6 Alternative Delivery of Specialized Instructional Services teacher and the Minnesota School Board Association annual renewal.
Authorized Blake Stoltman, business manager with SMS, to act on behalf of the Board to invest and transfer funds, and to make electronic fund transfers as of July 1.
Approved the Fiscal Year 2024 Long Term Facility Maintenance 10-year plan.
Approved the commodity low quotes for this school year.
Approved the recall list for 2022-23.
Set a 10 cent increase across the board for all meals and milk. The board said the district has provided free meals to all students the last couple of years, and has a large Angel Fund if it comes down to the district having to charge for meals. This is the first time in eight years the district has increased the price of breakfast.
Approved a resolution calling for a general and special election to fill board vacancies and to establish dates for filing affidavits of candidacy, and to approve posting and publishing the vacancies.
Approved George Taylor’s resignation as board treasurer. Taylor resigned as a board member back in June.
Appointed Stephanie Zubke as the board chair for the remainder of 2022.
Approved tenure for Hannah Fletcher, a pre-school teacher the last three years. Dombeck said he only has positive things to say about her.
Approved surcharge of $4,875 for Blue Bird bus that is on order, due to inflation and an increase in materials and manufacturing costs. If the district chose not to pay the surcharge or accept this bus, it may be a few years before they get a new bus.
