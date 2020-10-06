Laporte School has joined other area schools by going to distance learning.
Based on the number of positive COVID cases reported in Hubbard County, both middle school and high school students began distance learning Monday for two weeks. Pre-K through fifth-grade students will continue in-person learning at the school.
Laporte School staff and middle and high school students began preparing for this transition last Thursday.
The district has posted its approved Distance Learning plan on the website and Facebook page. The plan outlines expectations which include students and staff working from 8:25 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. like a regular school day. After school sports will be by virtual contact only as per the Minnesota State High School League guidelines.
Meals will be available for pick up, but families must call the school to arrange for the meals.
