A special election will be held next month, asking Laporte School voters to approve an operating referendum levy to generate additional revenue to fund any operating or capital expenses including curriculum, technology, facilities, transportation and furniture.
The district is asking voters to consider a $500 total per student levy increase for the next 10 years starting in 2020. If passed the district would receive about $174,000 a year in additional revenue that will not give the school a budget surplus but will keep the district out of the red.
The levy would impact property taxes of home and property owners in the district. Seasonal properties are not affected by the levy. The tax is based on the type of property and taxable market value. A homesteaded property with a value of $150,000 would see an increase of $18 per month or $210 a year.
At a special school board meeting Sept. 23, the school board set the election for Nov. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Question 1 on the ballot asks voters to increase the general education revenue by $400 per pupil for 10 years, and question 2 by $100 per pupil. The passage of question 2 is contingent on the passage of question 1.
Local support of the levy is vital to help Laporte School maintain the current programs. Without the support of the levy, the district may have to consider measures that administrators and the board are trying to avoid like staff cuts, larger class sizes and increased fees.
Laporte School is one of a handful of districts in the state that currently does not have an operating levy; more than 95 percent of Minnesota public schools have passed operating levies. The administration and board have taken measurers to avoid coming to taxpayers, but in order to maintain the current budget, it is no longer possible for the board not to incorporate an operating levy.
The board also approved three election judges for each precinct that include Lakeport Town Hall in Laporte, Guthrie Community Center, Hart Lake Town Hall and Lake George Town Hall. Taxpayers who reside in Hendrickson, Schoolcraft, Steamboat Bay and Thorpe townships vote at the Hubbard County Auditor’s Office in Park Rapids. The pay for judges was set at $60 each.
