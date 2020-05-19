Laporte School teachers and community members are hostimg a summer send-off reverse parade for the nine graduating seniors and the rest of the students for completing the school year Friday starting at 6 p.m.
The parade, led by the Lakeport Township First Responders with lights and sirens on, will start at the Fire Hall and go in front of school to the stop sign below the school.
The plan is to have the seniors lead the way with many other students and their families driving by the school so the staff can celebrate the end of the school year, say their goodbyes and head off into summer.
Staff ask that students come in a car with the family you have been staying with during this Stay at Home Order and remain in cars at all times. Feel free to decorate your car, add posters and cheer along along the parade route.
A congratulatory yard sign will be made up for each senior, with the staff also putting together gift baskets.
Over the last week Principal AJ Dombeck along with a videographer have been recording each senior take their final walk — only this time in cap and gown — through the gymnasium during a processional ceremony. Parents were also asked to attend so they could take photos, with the valedictorian and salutatorian speeches also given.
All the videos will be edited into what a graduation ceremony would look like with those students receiving scholarships added at the end as a credit line. The video will be put on Facebook and the school’s website.
