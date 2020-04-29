Preparing hot meals for hungry students is not out of the norm for the kitchen staff at Laporte School. But this spring has been anything but routine with school districts closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
So head cook Deb Hazelton and assistant cooks Tammy Hamilton and Stacey Lathrop came up with a plan to not only prepare hot meals and keep them warm, but coordinate with the bus drivers to deliver the meals.
For the last two Fridays students signed up to receive meals have gotten a hot meal that also includes a fruit and vegetable, roll, cookie and a milk product. The first hot meal was lasagna and garlic toast, and last Friday the three kitchen cooks along with paraprofessional Debbie Zubke prepared tater tot hotdish. This week the plan is to prepare cheeseburgers.
“We just decided it would be nice to have a hot meal. Your can only do so many cold sandwiches,” said Hazelton. “We have about eight weeks of doing this, and eight weeks of cold sandwiches is going to get old. We haven’t gotten a lot of feedback yet, but I’m hoping they like the hot meals.”
Hazelton and her crew have also been preparing a chef salad and chicken salad on naan flatbread every other week. On the other three days the students get a ham, turkey or crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
“I like the idea of giving the kids a good wholesome meal,” Hazelton added.
When distance learning first began back in March, Laporte bus drivers started out delivering both breakfast and lunch meals Monday through Friday, but now they deliver the same number of meals on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. There are three routes with the bus drivers rotating throughout the week.
For the 70-some families signed up to receive meals, the kitchen crew prepare 160 meals the three days and will continue to do so for the remainder of the school year.
Now that Gov. Tim Walz has announced that schools will remain closed and continue distance learning, Hazelton said all families who have children and live in the school district, can still sign up to receive meals. They just need to call the school at (218) 224-2288.
