Of the more than 70 school districts around the state asking voters to approve new referendums, Laporte School was one that did not pass.
The district was asking voters to consider a $500 total per student levy increase for the next 10 years starting in 2020. If passed the district would have received about $174,000 a year in additional revenue that would not have given the school a budget surplus but would have kept the district out of the red.
Question 1 on the ballot asked voters to increase the general education revenue by $400 per pupil for 10 years, and question 2 by $100 per pupil. Both failed by nearly two-to-one with 193 opposed and 110 in favor on question one, and 199 opposed and 103 in favor on question two.
If passed, the additional money coming from taxpayers would have funded any operating or capital expenses including curriculum, technology, facilities, transportation and furniture.
The levy only impacts property taxes of home and property owners in the district. Seasonal properties are not affected by the levy. Laporte School is one of a handful of districts in the state that currently does not have an operating levy; more than 95 percent of Minnesota public schools have passed operating levies.
Voters also elected two new board members to fill vacancies due of resignations earlier this year.
Jessica Howg, the only candidate on the ballot, won the one-year term with 255 votes, while in the three-year term Stephanie Zubke won with 139 votes. George Taylor Jr. received 64 votes and Holly Wright 58.
