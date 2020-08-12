The Laporte School Board met Monday night to go over the options they discussed at a special meeting a few nights earlier for opening school back up or continuing with distance learning.
After more than 90 minutes of discussion, the board passed a motion for a hybrid option that includes both distance and in-person learning beginning Sept. 8.
“The way it looks today doesn’t mean it’s not going to change. This is going to be very fluid,” said Board Chair John Seegmiller.
The board also adopted the Base Learning Model Resolution that allows administration some flexibility to transition from the approved hybrid plan to full distance learning if COVID-19 numbers dictate that or if students or staff test positive.
The motion, made by Sue Olson after a very impassioned speech where she said that the board and community need to come together to make this work, also included an option to change the hybrid plan if survey results should change. “Everyone has to get on the wagon to make this work,” she said.
According to results of a survey that was sent out to all families who have students who attend school, more than two-thirds of those who responded want face-to-face learning. There are still 155 of the 338 students’ families who have not responded. Over the next week, administration will reach out to those families to find our their preferences for their children.
There are still some things to work out, but with a plan in place, Superintendent Kim Goodwin said the administration can work with teachers and staff to get their input and address any of their concerns.
The board also discussed a virtual open house before school begins, with more discussion to follow. The administration was also directed to advertise for a new custodian who will be hired to clean and sanitize the school after every day of school.
A COVID-19 handbook policy was also approved by the board. It includes requirements for students to wear masks at all times in the school building, and social distancing.
During the special board meeting last week, the board and administration discussed options for in-person learning. They include using the larger classrooms for each grade level, and shuffling teachers around the school instead of the students moving from one classroom to another. All extra items and furniture will removed from the classrooms in use.
Students will be required to social distance and must wear a mask to ensure the health and well-being of every student. Those students who refuse to wear a mask without a medical waiver will do distance learning.
The school will be receiving 54 free face shields for staff and 1,000 face masks for students. Drinking fountains will be turned off with students and staff bringing their own water bottles.
Goodwin said transportation was hard to figure out, but they have a plan. Students will still have to sit 6 feet apart on buses, with siblings sitting together in assigned seats. Each bus will only be able to transport 35 students, so families will be asked to drop off students at the school, and pick them up if they can.
There is a plan in place for teachers and staff to be at the front doors to assist students at the drop-off locations, with Goodwin adding they are still working out the drop-off and pick-up locations for buses and family vehicles. All adults will be asked to stay out of the school.
For those families who choose to do distance learning, students will be online every day with a tablet provided by the school to get their assignments. It will be different for each grade level, and it will not look the same as in the spring.
Goodwin said there will be an online schedule for each class. “We learned a lot from the spring, and what worked and what didn’t,” she noted.
Those who are distance learning can choose to come back to school, with Goodwin stating there will be a phase-in period to give staff time to make adjustments.
Goodwin found in her meetings with staff that they are concerned not just for themselves, but their children and students. Everyone can be as safe as possible at the school, but no one knows what the students are doing after they leave school.
The administration stressed that everyone has to be responsible. If someone doesn’t feel well, they need to stay home.
