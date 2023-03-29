“These will be the most challenging months for food shelves historically. We are seeing more visits and a growing demand from the community,” stated Chad Trapier, Walker Area Food Shelf’s new executive director. “Normally, we raise between 60 to 80 percent of our annual expenses in the month of March, but we aren’t even close to that this year.  COVID funding isn’t available, inflation is on the rise — everyone is struggling and it’s hard to ignore.”

The Minnesota Food Share assists local food shelves every year in March by providing additional funding based on the amount of money they raise or receive in donations. Visits to food shelves in Minnesota have increased by 2 million over the last year and those numbers are expected to increase even more as the COVID funding for SNAP/food stamps has ended this month for over 400,000 Minnesota residents.

