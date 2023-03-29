“These will be the most challenging months for food shelves historically. We are seeing more visits and a growing demand from the community,” stated Chad Trapier, Walker Area Food Shelf’s new executive director. “Normally, we raise between 60 to 80 percent of our annual expenses in the month of March, but we aren’t even close to that this year. COVID funding isn’t available, inflation is on the rise — everyone is struggling and it’s hard to ignore.”
The Minnesota Food Share assists local food shelves every year in March by providing additional funding based on the amount of money they raise or receive in donations. Visits to food shelves in Minnesota have increased by 2 million over the last year and those numbers are expected to increase even more as the COVID funding for SNAP/food stamps has ended this month for over 400,000 Minnesota residents.
In addition to losing food dollars people are experiencing an average 10 percent increase in food costs. The Walker Food Shelf is expected to serve almost 8,000 individuals this year — a 30 percent increase from 2022.
Right now, the Walker Area Food Shelf has received only a small fraction of the funding they did this time last year. If you are in a position to help support their mission of providing food to those in need, you can make a donation on their website at walkerfoodshelf.com or mail a check to P.O Box 1101, Walker, MN. 56484.
The food shelf is located at 8243 Industrial Rd. NW in Walker (across from Ace Hardware) if you want to donate food or other goods. If you are interested in volunteering, you are encouraged to contact them at Walkerfoodshelf@gmail.com or you can find their contact information on their website.
“We know how strong the community of Walker and the surrounding area is — and how resilient the people are. This year may be a challenge, but we will get through this together,” Trapier said. “We are so grateful to the individuals and businesses that have supported us and continue to support our mission to serve the community — every donation helps no matter how big or how small.”
The Walker Area Food Shelf is open the first, second and third Tuesday of the month from noon to 3 p.m., and the fourth Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. They provide a weekly service and anyone in need is welcome to visit as often as needed, there are no income requirements or confidential information required. Visitors will be given a shopping cart, picking the items they will use and need most. Canned food, fresh produce, frozen meat, bread, breakfast items, hygiene products, baby care, pet food and more are available. There’s a large selection to choose from to ensure that visitors get what they need most.
The food shelf also helps seniors (60-plus) apply for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which provides those who qualify an additional box of food once a month to help meet the nutritional needs of senior citizens.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.