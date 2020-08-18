Latest average unemployment insurance information for Line 3 Counties as of July 26.

County        Percentage

Aitkin            26%

Beltrami        23.2%

Carlton        28.1%

Cass            32.2%

Clearwater        28.1%

Crow Wing        28.4%

Hubbard        25.5%

Kittson        11.1%

Marshall        15.7%

Pennington        22.3%

Polk            20.1%

Red Lake         19.9%

St. Louis        28.9%

Wadena        25.2%

AVERAGE        23.91%

Percentage of people filing for unemployment insurance as a share of the 2019 available labor force

Data provided by Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development https://mn.gov/deed/data/data-tools/unemployment-insurance-statistics/

