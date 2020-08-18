Latest average unemployment insurance information for Line 3 Counties as of July 26.
County Percentage
Aitkin 26%
Beltrami 23.2%
Carlton 28.1%
Cass 32.2%
Clearwater 28.1%
Crow Wing 28.4%
Hubbard 25.5%
Kittson 11.1%
Marshall 15.7%
Pennington 22.3%
Polk 20.1%
Red Lake 19.9%
St. Louis 28.9%
Wadena 25.2%
AVERAGE 23.91%
Percentage of people filing for unemployment insurance as a share of the 2019 available labor force
Data provided by Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development https://mn.gov/deed/data/data-tools/unemployment-insurance-statistics/
