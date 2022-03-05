Local law enforcement has become aware of a trending social media challenging which encourages people, specifically teenagers, to ingest Benadryl to the point of hallucination, and then share the effects on social media.
Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes is encouraging parents to communicate with their children to discuss the dangers and harmful effects of substance abuse.
“Unfortunately, in today’s society the use of illegal, and in some instances legal drugs, has become common place, with actors on social media encouraging use by our youth,” Aukes said. “We feel it is of the utmost importance to do whatever we can to combat this ideology, and parent/child communication is the most important.”
According to medical professionals, short and long term harmful effects can be associated with the misuse of Benadryl. Short term effects can include dehydration, rash, hallucinations, respiratory depression and vision impairment. Long-term effects may include respiratory depression, seizures and cardiac issues. Misuse of ANY drug, legal or illegal, always carries the risk of lethal consequences.
If you suspect your child, or someone you know, has a substance abuse condition please don’t ignore it! Contact your local medical professional or local law enforcement for assistance. If you suspect someone you know has overdosed on a harmful substance dial 911 immediately. The Poison Control Hotline, (800) 222-1222, is also a good resource for information in case of an emergency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.