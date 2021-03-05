COHASSET — The slate of candidates is set for Lake Country Power’s director elections this spring. Director ballots for Districts 1, 3, 5 and 9 will be mailed to co-op members between March 26 and the 31.
Candidates running for the LCP Board this year include:
District 1
Jason Long, Cook*
District 3
LaTisha Gietzen, Mountain Iron
Steve Raukar, Hibbing
District 5
Robert Bruckbauer, Remer*
District 9
Larry Anderson, Esko
Paul Horgen, Sturgeon Lake
Kevin Maki, Saginaw
(* Incumbent)
Lake Country Power will use a hybrid election process for members, offering the opportunity to vote online or by mail. Voting instructions will be included with the mailed ballots. District 3 is a special election to fill a two-year vacancy. The other three districts will fill three-year terms.
The LCP annual meeting will be held virtually via Zoom on April 15 at 5:00 p.m. Instructions to join electronically (or by phone) will be provided on the official annual meeting notice.
Election results will be announced during the virtual meeting along with co-op business updates from Lake Country Power and Great River Energy. Interested members should register by April 14 to receive a unique Zoom web link. Questions and comments should be submitted by April 9. Visit www.lakecountrypower.coop/2021-annual-meeting to register, submit questions and view materials that will be referenced during the virtual annual meeting.
Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to nearly 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.
