COHASSET — Lake Country Power members will see a special credit printed on their December billing statement after Lake Country Power’s board of directors authorized a retirement of just over $1.7 million in member equity. Capital credits are a core benefit of co-op membership.

Capital credits build over time and represent member ownership in the co-op. The equity from members is used to help fund system improvements and reduce the co-op’s financing needs and debt burden.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments