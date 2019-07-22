At the end of April, League of Women Voters Park Rapids sent three delegates to the state League Convention in St. Paul.
The trio were so inspired by an exhibit of 100 years of League history that League of Women Voters St. Paul put on. They incorporated the Traveling Exhibit that the LWV Minnesota, with the help of the Minnesota Historical Society, put together, with their own local history that consisted of scrapbooks, an old voting machine, old civic text books plus several posters of a narrative of their own 100 years of Educating Voters posters.
LWV Park Rapids, the Nemeth Art Center and Hubbard County Historical Society are putting together a “show” in May of 2020 to highlight the centennial of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote. The League of Women Voters was officially formed the day after the amendment was ratified. It is not often that an organization reaches its 100 birthday.
The LWV Park Rapids needs your help. It was officially formed in 2000 by 15 women in the area. A couple of women had been members of League several years before, but that history has been lost. The group is seeking out community members who can help in several different ways:
• Search your memories, old family stories and your scrapbooks.
• Do you have any information about the League of Women Voters in Park Rapids before 2000?
• Do you have any stories about women in your family voting for the first time?
• Do you have any posters, campaign buttons or other memorabilia from women candidates in the area?
• Can we find an old voting machine, ballot box, old voter registration, etc?
If you can help, visit the booth at Crazy Days Thursday in Park Rapids near the Hubbard County Historical Society where members will be selling root beer floats.
League of Women Voters Park Rapids Area (LWVPRA), a non-partisan volunteer organization, whose mission is to encourage informed and active participation in government and influence public policy through education and advocacy. All our programs are free and open to the public.
Direct any questions about LWVPRA activities, events to our group by emailing lwvparkrapids@lwvmn.org. LWV membership is open to men and women and they welcome new members. Follow activities, events on our website: lwvparkrapidsarea.blogspot.com/
