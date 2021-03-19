Most people think of League of Women Voters as being mainly concerned with voting rights, voting registration and candidate forums. Would you be surprised to read this passage from The Park Rapids Enterprise of March 6, 1935?
“The League of Women Voters met March 6, 1935, with Mrs. E.V. Fuller having a very interesting meeting. Mr. Mevig, a guest speaker, spoke on House Bill No. 382 which pertains to funds for schools. Mr. Mevig urged all to vote against this bill and vote for the State bill instead.”
In keeping with this tradition of bringing current topics to voters for their consideration while there is still time for voter input, League of Women Voters of the Park Rapids Area (LWVPRA) is hosting, “Children First: A Community conversation about educating all of our children.’’
Two distinguished gentlemen, Justice Alan Page and Federal Reserve President Need Kashkari, have been advancing the idea that Minnesota needs an amendment to our constitution that will put “children first.” The amendment itself is short but if it is adopted by voters what would that mean for schools in this area? What would it mean for our children?
Over Zoom Justice Page and President Kashmir typically give a 10- to15-minute presentation on the amendment and then use the rest of the time for Q&A. The LWVPRA (a nonpartisan local group) will provide the moderator to ask questions from the audience which will be asked on the chat feature of Zoom.
This is an issue relevant to all residents. Whether you are a parent, grandparent, teacher, school board member or an employer in the area, the success of all of our children has an impact on our region. Pass this information along to others who have questions.
The meeting is from 6 to 7 p.m. March 24. To register for the event, go to https://frbminneapolis.cvent.com/c/express/aef522b7-b521-461f-926c-6dde58ed54b6
If you would like to read the full amendment and the rationale for it, go to https://www.minneapolisfed.org/policy/education-achievement-gaps/why-a-constitutional-amendment
Any questions about this program should be directed to lwvparkrapids@lwvmn.org
You can check out the webpage at https://lwvparkrapidsarea.blogspot.com/ for more information about membership and our full nonpartisan policy.
