The League of Women Voters-Park Rapids Area will host two speakers Oct. 26 who will discuss groundwater sustainability concerns in the area.
The program will be presented at 6 p.m. at the Northwoods Bank Community Room. There will also be displays from Ecowater on water treatment; Dean Christofferson on city water treatment; and staff from Luke Stewe’s office on well testing in Hubbard and Becker counties.
The first speaker will be Dr. George Kraft, a hydrologist with a 30-year career as Professor of Water Resources University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point, performing research, advising on policy and doing Extension education on groundwater sustainability issues. His work has concentrated on nitrate pollution of groundwater and drinking water, and how groundwater irrigation pumping has caused a decline in streamflows and lake levels in central Wisconsin. He has published extensively on groundwater concerns, and is sought after as an advisor on scientific and policy workgroups.
Kraft’s presentation reflects on a 30-year record of research on how irrigated farming, mainly for potato, other vegetables and field corn have affected groundwater quality and quantity in central Wisconsin. In central Wisconsin, the main issues are extensive nitrate pollution, as over 40 percent of wells in some townships exceed nitrate standards, and the drying up of lakes and streams by unlimited irrigation.
He will discuss how politics and a strong industry lobby have stymied even discussing the causes and effects of water challenges, let alone suggesting policies on how to manage them. Though Park Rapids area industry, geography, geology and politics may differ from those that exist in central Wisconsin, that region’s experiences may be a help in advancing more proactive discussion and avoiding pitfalls.
The second speaker will be Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Area Hydrologist Darrin Hoverson. His responsibilities include surface and groundwater resource management, water resource compliance and regulation as well as providing technical analysis, assistance and information to the public, local and state units of government and other water resource professionals.
Having grown up in the Park Rapids area, being an active member of this community and with his 12 years of work at the DNR, Hoverson provides a deep understanding of the area’s natural resources, the community and local issues and concerns. His education includes a master’s in Water Resources from the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point, and a bachelor’s degree in Aquatic Biology from St. Cloud State University.
Hoverson will provide a brief history and update on DNR groundwater management efforts within the Pineland Sands & Straight River Groundwater Management Areas, ongoing and future monitoring and groundwater studies and private/public partnerships. He will focus on DNR’s roles in ensuring the sustainable use of the region’s groundwater and groundwater dependent resources.
League of Women Voters-Park Rapids Area is a non-partisan volunteer organization, whose mission is to encourage informed and active participation in government and influence public policy through education and advocacy. All programs are free and open to the public.
Direct any questions about activities, events or on how to join (not for women only) by emailing lwvparkrapids@lwvmn.org. Follow League activities, events at lwvparkrapidsarea.blogspot.com/
