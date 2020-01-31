Due to the cancellation of the fireworks at the Jan. 18 Back to Hack festivities, a follow-up event, “Leap Back to Hack,” has been scheduled for Leap Day, Feb. 29.

A bonfire will begin at 6:15 p. m. downtown, with a fireworks display at 6:45 p. m.  over Birch Lake, followed by a DJ at 7 p. m. at the Hackensack American Legion.

