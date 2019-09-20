PARK RAPIDS — Linda Lee Nordlund will share “Experience Australia and New Zealand,” at the Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning program from 1 to 2:30 p.m.Tuesday at the Park Theatre.
Come to the “Land Down Under” as Nordlund shares her love of travel. Visit Australia and New Zealand through slides illustrating a recent trip that included visits to Sydney’s famous opera house, Sydney’s “Hanger” Bridge, the Great Barrier Reef, an “Aussie” cattle station, a New Zealand sheep station, and Milford Sound, which Rudyard Kipling described as the “eighth wonder of the world.”
Nordlund is a retired elementary school teacher from Clearbrook, who weaves cultural and historical information into her travel narratives. After retirement she has traveled with her husband to Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Japan, China, Spain, Portugal and Africa, in addition to Australia and New Zealand.
The program is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap accessible.
