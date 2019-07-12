The Leech Lake Association will hold its annual meeting and picnic Aug. 2 at Chase on the Lake in downtown Walker.
Menu is plated Caesar salad and a two-entree buffet — champagne chicken or blueberry bourbon ribs, with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans almandine, plus beverages. Cost is $25, tax and gratuity included. Pay at the Chase the evening of the event; cash or check only, no credit cards.
Program schedule:
4:30-5:30 p.m., social hour with free appetizers, compliments of LLA.
5:30-6:30 p.m., annual meeting, Pres. Robert Gisvold.
Guest speaker is DNR Commissioner Sara Strommen, speaking on the topic “DNR challenges and opportunities heading into 2019 and beyond.”
The picnic meal will be served at 6:30 p.m.
RSVP by calling Sharyn Nepsha at (763) 355-7742 or email to sneps15@gmail.com.
Leech Lake Assoc. 2019-2020 will be collected at the annual meeting. Your membership dues make LLA’s work possible to protect Leech Lake.
