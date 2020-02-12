It’s been a tough season for ice anglers on Leech Lake so far. Poor ice conditions and deep snow have hampered lake access and made winter fishing extremely difficult, especially for anglers wanting to fish out of their larger wheelhouses.
As ice conditions improve and more anglers get on the lake, an old problem will undoubtedly recur — garbage left on the lake.
The Leech Lake Association is partnering with the Cass Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) to roll out a “Keep It Clean” campaign in an effort to reduce trash left on the lake and encourage people to take their trash with them when they leave.
The Leech Lake Association has been working for the benefit of Leech Lake for many years. With numerous lakeshore projects, fish management input, conservation easements and water quality sampling, the Leech Lake Association has been an extremely active advocate for the protection and conservation of Leech Lake.
“Getting rid the trash left on the lake after winter ice fishing has always been a concern for the Association. We hope this partnership can go a long way toward relieving this problem,” Association President Bob Gisvold said.
Banners with the slogan “Keep the Lake Clean” will be on the shores of Leech Lake to remind people to take trash with them when they leave the ice. Plastic refuse bags with the “Keep It Clean” logo will also be handed out at various bait shops, some local merchants and resorts.
The idea of the “Keep It Clean” campaign originated on Lake of the Woods and provides some options to help keep trash out of the lake. An increasing amount of garbage left behind after the ice season has become a growing problem of concern. Much of the waste sinks and contributes to water quality degradation. Floating debris can create havoc with propellers and lower units of motor in early spring. Trash left on the ice can interfere with fish spawning, birds nesting, and create a general eyesore and months of clean-up.
When venturing out on the ice remember to take everything off the ice when you leave. Everyone is also reminded to take extreme precaution when they travel on to the ice, as the conditions are not ideal. Always check the ice before venturing onto any body of water in winter. Help protect the lake by taking a few simple steps to “Keep It Clean.” The vibrancy and quality of Leech Lake depends on the users doing the right thing.
If you are an individual, business or organization that would like to get more involved in this project, contact the Cass SWCD at (218) 547-7241.
