Investing in the future and what has been done over the last year was the message Leech Lake Tribal Chairman Faron Jackson spoke about during the State of the Band message he gave Friday afternoon at Northern Lights Event Center.
“Things can happen when you have a good team. A solid team, a committed team,” Jackson said about the present Tribal Council.
The annual event kicked off with an Opening Song, a Pipe Song and Invocation with Spiritual Advisor Mike Smith. The Leech Lake Honor Guard then posted the Colors with Executive Director Robert Budreau giving the welcome.
The three guest speakers were Secretary of State Steve Simon, State Auditor Julie Blaha and Rep. John Persell, followed by video greetings from both state and federal representatives.
The featured speaker was Billy Mills, an Ogala Lakota Indian born on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, who in 1964 won the 10,000 meters and an Olympic Gold medal in Tokyo. He has dedicated his life to serving American Indian communities.
Mills spoke for just over 30 minutes with a message of how important indigenous people are to the United States. “America needs us.”
He also spoke about the meth epidemic hitting the tribal land of Minnesota. “How long is it going to take for state governments, tribal governments and the federal government to come together and address the meth issue? We didn’t create it. It was brought to us and it is devastating.”
Each of the Leech Lake Tribal Division directors also gave reports. These included updates from Rich Robinson of Resource Management, Randy Finn with Tribal Development, Harry Entwistle of the Housing Authority, Laurie Harper with Education, Brian Brunelle of the Health Division, Earl Robinson with Human Services and Mike Auger with Gaming.
Finn addressed the housing shortage that has acerbated the high homeless rate on the reservation, with Entwistle outlining the site plan for new houses that will be built about 5 miles south of Cass Lake. The nearly $8 million in federal funds will build 30 two-and three-bedroom homes.
Jackson speech lasted just under 30 minutes and included thank you’s to all the elected officials and other dignitaries who attended, with a special thanks to Mills who traveled all the way from California.
“I want to dedicate this band address to the memory of all the elders, neighbors and family members who have left us this year,” the chairman said with a moment of silence to honor them following.
The chair also spoke about the housing shortage that will get some help with the $8 million in funds; the new Cedar Lakes Casino in Cass Lake that has been an asset and will be for years to come; a new $3 million building in the Twin Cities that will be used to expand services for tribal members; a new homeless shelter in District 3 and the focus to get a homeless shelter in District 1; and a Veteran’s Cemetery in Cass Lake, the first Native-American cemetery in Minnesota.
“As we make these investments, we’re thinking of generations to come. They have a right to inherit a good structure. Our babies have a right to be born healthy and get off to a good start in life,” Jackson told the packed room.
A dinner followed Jackson’s speech.
