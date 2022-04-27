Tribe also opposing federal permits to destroy wetlands, eagle nests, air quality
The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe filed an appeal challenging the City of Cohasset’s approval of the Environmental Assessment Worksheet for the Frontier Project proposed by Huber Engineered Woods, LLC, a privately held New Jersey corporation.
The appeal challenges the decision that an Environmental Impact Statement is not necessary because the project does not have the potential to cause significant environmental effects. The appeal claims that the decision violates the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe treaty rights by failing to consider impacts to natural resources necessary to exercising treaty protected hunting, fishing, and gathering and ignores substantial evidence that the Project will cause significant environmental impacts.
The Frontier Project proposes building a Metrodome-sized industrial facility. The facility would consume 400,000 cords of timber annually to produce oriented strand board, a manufactured wood building product.
According to the Leech Lake Band, the facility would emit over 2,000 tons of regulated air pollutants annually, including 528 tons of nitrous oxide that could combine with sulfur dioxide from the neighboring Boswell Coal power plant to form acid rain. The facility is also estimated to release an enormous amount of Greenhouse Gases, 451,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent each year. All of this air pollution will be in addition to the neighboring Boswell Coal power plant, an even larger emitter of air pollution.
Huber is also seeking separate federal permits to destroy nearly 30 acres of wetlands with direct hydrological connections to the Mississippi River and the Blackwater Wild Rice beds, and destroy two bald eagle nests that are currently occupied by a breeding pair that has been returning for many years. Huber would replace peat bog wetlands with 53 acres of new impervious surface and 30 acres of landscaped lawns.
The Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) is considering Huber’s application for a permit to cut down these trees and destroy eagle nests in a woodchipper.
The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe strongly opposes the destruction of sacred eagle nests as they believe eagles are sacred beings and their nests are sacred sites.
The Army Corps and the FWS are considering the same question: whether there are less environmentally damaging practicable alternatives to siting an enormous manufacturing facility on 400 acres of undeveloped forested wetlands of great ecological importance to eagles, wildlife and the Tribe’s treaty rights to harvest wild rice at Blackwater.
The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe has been engaged in opposition to the proposed Frontier Project since it was announced in July 2021 after the Legislature exempted the project from a mandatory EIS based on the square footage of the facility. Since that time the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe has submitted comments on both EAWs prepared for the project and is currently consulting with state and federal agencies with permit authority over the project to ensure treaty rights are appropriately considered and that these agencies appropriately consider the requirements for these permits.
The Reservation Tribal Council issued a resolution in December 2021 opposing the construction of the Frontier Project and demanding the City of Cohasset order Huber to prepare an EIS. The Tribal Council also issued a resolution April 14 disapproving the use of a wetland bank within the exterior boundaries of the Reservation for the Project’s wetlands replacement plan.
The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe is committed to opposing the Frontier Project because the significant environmental effects from the proposed manufacturing facility will negatively affect natural resources relied upon by tribal members to exercise treaty rights on and off the Reservation. The Frontier Project will require devastating amounts of timber to be harvested from the 1855 Treaty Territory where Leech Lake members exercise treaty rights. These impacts will cause irreparable harm to the members of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and are an unacceptable trade-off for creating jobs.
