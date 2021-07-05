Cass Lake — Working cooperatively to implement the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation Restoration Act, signed into law December 2020, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and the Chippewa National Forest have created a Plan of Survey, as directed by the Act.
The Plan of Survey identifies the next steps to implement the Act’s requirement to identify and transfer 11,760 acres from the U.S. Forest Service to the United States of America in trust for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.
Over the past several months, the Forest and the Band worked to identify potential lands for transfer. The next steps include continuing to identify potential transfer lands, researching parcel histories, preparing legal descriptions, identifying title encumbrances, and finalizing maps. These lands will enable the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe to invest in future generations with economic and residential development. Lands subject to transfer hold historical and cultural significance to the Band.
“It is with great joy and hope for the future in our hearts that we celebrate the latest step forward in restoring a portion of the illegally transferred lands back to the Leech Lake Ojibwe.” said Faron Jackson Sr., chairman of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe “On behalf of the Band I want to express my gratitude to the Forest Service and Tribal staff collaborating behind the scenes to move this land transfer towards completion. This is one of the most monumental and positive developments to take place on Leech Lake since the first treaties were signed and the reservation was established in 1855.”
The Band and Forest recognize that the legislation honors existing property rights such as easements, permits, rights of way, or other encumbrances. The Forest Service is committed to creating an outcome that complies with the Act, the Federal Land Policy Management Act, and all applicable laws and regulations.
“It’s been a pleasure and an honor to work with the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe as we implement the Reservation Restoration Act to transfer back 11,760 acres to this sovereign nation.” said Michael Stansberry, Chippewa National Forest Supervisor “We look forward to continuing our efforts together as we move through implementation of the Act.”
With the Plan of Survey in place, the Forest and the Band will work closely to implement the land transfer as directed by the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation Restoration Act.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.