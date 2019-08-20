The Leech Lake Culture Alliance (LLCA) recently received word that Faron Jackson, chairman of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, has agreed to be the keynote speaker and do the unveiling of the Statue of Unity Sept. 23 in Walker.
Last June, LLCA members met with the Leech Lake Band Tribal Council and together came up with an idea for a Unity Day to be presented to the Walker City Council. The project was approved by the city. The project resulted from Gov. Tim Walz’s suggestion that Minnesotans try to improve their relations with native nations.
“Tribal Chairman Jackson is highly qualified for the task as he has done an excellent job in leading our neighbors across the bay,” said Otto Ringle. “In the past he has appeared before the Line 3 Public Utilities Commission and the US Senate Committee on Indian Affairs concerning the Reservation Restoration Act that is of vital importance to members of the Leech Lake Band.”
Unity Day Sept. 23 will be held at the Walker City Rock Garden and promises to be a gala event. Brandon Bowstring’s Leech Lake Drum and Dance Group will perform, as will the Walker Area Voices, under the direction of Julie Albright.
The Statue of Unity is being constructed by nationally-known sculptor Joel Randell of Luther, Okla. Randell also sculpted the Circle of Time figures that stand in front of the Cass County Museum.
If anyone wants to support Unity Day they may make a tax deductible donation to LLCA, Box 841, Walker, MN 56484. Additional information may be obtained by calling (218) 507-0525.
