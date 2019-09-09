The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Leech Lake Area will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Cass Lake Unit, which obtained their charter to open a site in Cass Lake in 1999, on Saturday from 5 p.m. to dusk at the grassy area near the club, 208 Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Join dignitaries and founders as they speak about the founding and the future of the club. The Boys & Girls Club of the Leech Lake Area operates clubs for after school and summer time care in the communities of Cass Lake, Walker (opened in 2005) Deer River (opened in 2006), and the newly-opened club in Onigum.
Come for family fun and a ceremony to honor the leaders who were instrumental in starting the club and those who continue to serve youth through BGCLLA.
There is no charge and the CLBE Drum and Dance and Northern Dream Gymnastic Club will perform.
There will be arts tables, children games, free ice cream, the alumni and Leech Lake Police will take on the youth in kickball and a family outdoor movie night with free popcorn at dusk. The event will move int the gym in case of inclement weather.
For further info or to sign up for an arts table, call (218) 760-2211 or 335-8144.
