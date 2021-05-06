The Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will be accepting Ethnic Fest button designs from the public through May 31.

Designs must include 2021 Walker, MN. The 30th annual Ethnic Fest will be held Sept. 11, 2021.

The winner will be  chosen by the Ethnic Fest Committee and will receive $100 in Chamber Dollars.

Send your design to the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 1089, Walker, MN 56484, or drop off at the Chamber, located at 201 Minnesota Ave. E., Walker.

Please include your name, age, address and phone number.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments