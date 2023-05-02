The Walker Rotary Club is again sponsoring the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Job Fair ‘23. Pictured are Rotary Presidemt Dan Eikenberry (from left), Leech Lake Chamber Executive Director Cindy Wannarka and Job Fair Chair Joe Sherman holding the ba...
Photo by Duane Foss

The Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is working with member businesses on a new way to bring job opportunities to the job-seeker in a totally confidential and easy to understand way.

For several years the Chamber has held both in-person and virtual job fairs as every year businesses are seeking to find new recruits to fill open positions.

