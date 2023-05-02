The Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is working with member businesses on a new way to bring job opportunities to the job-seeker in a totally confidential and easy to understand way.
For several years the Chamber has held both in-person and virtual job fairs as every year businesses are seeking to find new recruits to fill open positions.
“The Chamber currently has a webpage https://business.leech-lake.com/jobs/ where a member posts all their job openings free of charge. This list gets emailed out every Friday morning to more than 3,800 people who have contacted the Chamber for information,” said Chamber Executive Director Cindy Wanarka.
Chamber Administrative Assistant Roxie Parks said the 2023 Job Fair Committee has taken this one step further. “We have created a QR code that will be a direct link to that page. One click and jobseekers will be connected to every job that has been submitted the that particular local business.”
Fortunately for the job seeker, the Leech Lake Chamber has just over 98 percent of all the local businesses as current members. By using the QR code or going to the website you will have the ability to view the jobs that are available today and positions that may be available in the future. The positions are as wide ranging as the 265 members have offerings.
There will be full-time, part-time, seasonal and year-round in every category possible from clerk, to skilled work, accounting, sales, delivery, wait staff, cooks, outdoor work, sales, management, trainees, apprentices, and more. Take a look at the website in a confidential manner, as no one can see that you even visited.
The Chamber will be displaying banners, posters, marquees, buying ads and writing news releases and sharing on multiple social media platforms. They will also be sending the Job Fair Connection to area high schools, vo-techs, and colleges. All of this is to promote and help fill positions in the area.
We can all thank the following that financially support the Chamber in hosting Job Fair ‘23: Walker Rotary Club, Cass County Economic Development Corp., First National Bank North, Bank Forward, American National Bank and Nei Bottling.
Chamber members are entering job postings on the website as they occur. Additions and changes are made on a regular basis so check the site regularly. Call the Leech Lake Chamber if you have any questions at (218) 547-1313.
