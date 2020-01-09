The Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce is putting together a plan to come up with some new ideas and committee members for Walker Bay Day and Ethnic Fest.
The first meeting is Jan. 22 at 8:30 a.m. for Ethnic Fest and 10:30 for Walker Bay Day. All meetings will be at the Chamber Office.
