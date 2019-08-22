NPPNow, an organization that provides consulting and support to non-profit organizations, is a new member of the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce.
The business specializes in helping with strategic planning, organizational development, governance, business and product development and other leadership essentials for your organization. Project managers can step in and help you with fundraising campaigns, grants, special events, educational programs, conferences and meetings.
In over two decades of not-for-profit experience, NPPNow understand this world and its unique culture. Because of their experience in managing projects of all types, they’re able to hit the ground running when clients need them. For more information or to contact them, go to www.nppnow.com or call (847) 420-1743.
